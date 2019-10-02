Delta Charter and Sicily Island get back to playing teams their own size as the two squads meet in Ferriday Friday for a District 2-1A contest.
"We've both been playing teams that are way above our heads," said Sicily Island coach Donald Money.
Delta Charter is 0-4, while Siciliy Island brings a 2-2 record into the contest.
"Their record is not an indication of what kind of football team they have," Money said. "They have a heckuva quarterback (Kavarius Whitehead) who is smart, mobile and very athletic."
Sicily Island is ranked No. 11 in the Class 1A power rankings.
Delta Charter is ranked No. 29.
"This game is always a big deal," said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler, whose team fell to Sicily Island 44-6 in Sicily Island last year. "These kids all know each other and both teams are up for it. It's always a hard-fought game. Last year they hit us so hard we never responded. They are super physical. I'm hoping our kids are ready for it mentally. I know they are excited about the game."
Sicily Island may be without starting quarterback Keon T. Dunbar, who injured his knee against Ouachita Christian last week.
Freshman Austin Polk is the back-up quarterback.
"They have a number of good athletes," Wheeler said. "We can't let those guys get out in space. They are really fast."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.