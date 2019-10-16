After starting out the season 0-4, Delta Charter School is seeking its third straight win as the Storm hosts Tensas for Homecoming Friday.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“Before the Sicily Island game I told our guys they were still in control of their own destiny,” said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. “If they wanted to keep playing ball after the Ouachita Chrisitan game (final game), they had to start putting everything together. We jumped nine spots to No, 9 (Class 1A power rankings). I think our non-district schedule has really helped us.”
Tensas is winless and sitting at No. 31 in the power rankings.
“They have some big kids and they can run,” Wheeler said. “Their two guys in the interior are really big. As far as Homecoming, I just want our guys to stay focused. Homecoming is not really fun if the home team doesn’t win.”
