Clay McGuffee sees a bright future for Delta Charter School.
And he’s excited for his family to be a part of that future after accepting the job as head baseball coach at DCS.
McGuffee, a graduate of Harrisonburg High, spent seven years coaching baseball at Harrisonburg.
McGuffee resigned at Harrisonburg last week to accept the head baseball coaching job at Delta Charter.
McGuffee, who attended Louisiana-Monroe and has a Masters in in Educational Leadership from Louisiana College, will be teaching sixth through eighth grade Social Studies, while his wife, Mistin, will be teaching 7th-through-9th grade English ELA.
“We just felt like it was a good opportunity for our family to be a part of Delta Charter,” McGuffee said. ‘It was a tough decision to leave Harrisonburg and kind of bittersweet. I played for a state championship there in 2000 and then coached a state championship team there.”
McGuffee led Harrisonburg to the Class C state championship in 2018, beating Simpson 4-3 in the finals.
The Bulldogs lost to Simpson 2-0 in the semifinals last year.
Delta Charter lost in the Class A championship game two years ago.
With several new starters, the Storm went 7-16 last season under Mitch Ashmore, defeating Block 13-1 in the first round before falling to eventual state runner-up Kentwood 10-0 in the regionals.
“The thing I enjoy most about coaching is building relationships with the guys,” McGuffee said. “I think it’s important to have a good rapport with your players. I didn’t re-invent the wheel at Harrisonburg. It’s about fundamentals and playing the game the right way.”
McGuffee said his philosophy varies with each team.
“We had a home run-hitting team two years ago, but had to go to small ball last year,” McGuffee said. “You just have to put yourself in position to win games. I love being aggressive and forcing someone to make plays. There’s a time to do things, and a time not to do things.”
McGuffee will have two returning seniors next spring.
“You need leadership and you need young guys to help them reach their potential,” he said. “I will also be coaching junior high baseball, which will help with the transition to high school.”
Mason Ozburn will return as Delta Charter’s assistant head coach.
“I’m excited about what Mason brings to the table,” McGuffee said. “He is knowledgeable of the game and has been a person I have enjoyed coming to know over the past few years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.