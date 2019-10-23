Delta Charter travels to St. Frederick in Monroe Thursday as the Storm looks to hopefully keep from being involved in another wild shootout.
The game was moved up a day due to expected inclement weather Friday.
“I don’t know if my heart can take many more of those,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler.
Two years ago, Delta Charter outscored St. Frederick 60-55 win in Monroe.
Last year, the Storm fell to St. Frederick 31-26 on its Homecoming night.
Delta Charter enters the game on a 3-game winning streak after dropping its first four.
“I brought a basketball, baseball and football to practice last Thursday,” Wheeler said. “I rolled the basketball and one of the players and asked what was it going to do, It rolled straight to him. I rolled the baseball and asked them what it was going to do and it went straight to him. I rolled the football and it took a funny hop. That’s the thing about this sport, you never know what is going to happen.”
St. Frederick is 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in District 2-1A.
“We are going to have to bring our A game,” Wheeler said. “They have an outstanding football team and they’ve played some good teams. We’re exceed about the challenge. Our kids are really believing in each other.”
