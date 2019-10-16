Delta Charter scored 21 points in the final quarter on its way to a convincing 36-12 win over Delhi Friday in Delhi, spoiling the Bears’ Homecoming.
“We moved the ball in the first half, but had too many negative plays,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “We didn’t really make any adjustments at halftime, we just started blocking better and converted on third downs.”
Tre Griffin carried the ball 32 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Griffin also had an interception, which he returned 45 yards. Robert Doss also picked off a pass.
“I told Tre we were going to ride him i the second half,” Wheeler said.
Delhi led 12-8 at halftime before Griffin scored from five yards out and Payten Robert added the kick to put the Storm u 15-12.
Griffin added two TD runs in the fourth quarter and returned an interception 45 yards for a score.
Kavarius Whitehead passed to Kenzeric Hollins on a 2-point conversion.
Payten Roberts caught two passes for 16 yards.
Cole Beard had 12 solo tackles and eight assists.
“This team continues to show a lot of resilience,” Wheeler said.
Delta Charter hosts Tensas Friday for Homecoming.
