Delta Charter junior Tre Griffin rushed for 171 yards on 23 carries Friday night in the Storm's 20-8 win over Sicily Island.
But none were more important than a 53-yard scamper down the right sideline with 3:13 remaining that killed the momentum Sicliy Island gained after scoring on a trick play score.
"I just knew we needed something," Griffin said.
Griffin has 595 yards on 73 carries this season for an 8.2 yards per game average.
"I just try to use my speed and strength," Griffin said. "I use my strength to break tackles and my speed to break away. My teammates did a great job of helping me get the yardage I did. It was a entire team effort."
The win was the first of the season for the Storm who have faced the likes of Oak Grove and Jonesboro-Hodge.
"I'm real proud of our kids," said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. "They fought hard the entire game. They executed the game plan. We didn't have a lot of negative plays."
Sicily Island, playing without quarterback Keon T. Dunbar who injured his knee against Ouachita Christian the previous week, fell to 2-3.
"We're certainly hurting without him," said Sicily Island coach Donald Money. "We also had some others out."
Delta Charter scored on its second possession as quarterback Kavarius Whitehead passed 44 yards to Chandler Harrison to the Sicily Island 2-yard line where Griffin took it in. Payten Roberts kicked the conversion for a 7-0 Storm lead.
Delta Charter went up 13-0 early in the second quarter as Whitehead, who finished 3 of 8 for 77 yards while rushing for 85, passed 35 yards to Kenzeric Hollins for the score.
Sicily Island threatened late in the second quarter, moving inside the Storm 10-yard line, but was stopped on fourth-and-nine at the DCS nine.
The Tigers pulled to within 13-8 with four minutes to play on a reverse trick play which ended with Xavier Bates passes 40 yards to Damon Price Jr.
"We had just put that in," Money said. "They ran it perfect."
Delta Charter had three players in double digits in tackles, led by Harrison with 20. Cole Beard had 18 and Carson Cupit finished with nine.
Robert Doss had three tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Hayden McFarland finished with eight tackles.
Sicily Island's next two possessions ended with interceptions by Doss and Roberts.
Delta Charter drove deep into Tiger territory in the final quarter, but Landrae James picked off a pass at the Storm 17-yard line.
Cupit recovered a fumble near midfield.
"Our defense did a phenomenal job," Wheeler said. "Sicily Island has a very good football team."
Delta Charter is sitting at No. 23 in the Class A power rankings. Sicily Island is at 20.
Delta Charter plays at Delhi Saturday, while Sicily Island hosts St. Frederick.
"We just have to bow up and get better," Money said.
