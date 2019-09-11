Rev. Josh Morea and Rev. Jerry Sharp blessed the new Delta Charter gym floor Friday.
Delta Charter officials know what a blessing the new shiny wood floor is for the school.
“I’m very pleased the board had the insight and fortitude for the improvements that have been made at Delta Charter,” said Delta Charter high school principal Jimmy Comeaux. “The gym is the focal part of your schools, it’s where most activities are held,” he said. “We just want something the folks can be proud of. It was time for a facelift and time to get this school up to par to where we want it to be.”
The former Huntington gym was green and gold and had a rubber floor.
Delta Charter boys basketball coach Geary Crawford said the new gym floor is one of the nicest high school gym floors in the state.
“This is beyond my expectations,” Crawford said. “If you didn’t have pride before, you should now. This looks so nice. I may have to buy new clothes to coach on it. I’m proud to call it home.”
Delta Charter girls coach and has served as boys, girls coach the past five years, serving as both at times.
“I’m like a kid at Christmas,” Ellis said.
The gym floor was installed by Sports Floors Inc., of Memphis.
The old goals were moved to the side and new goals were installed. Also new is LED lighting and a refurbished wall behind the scorer’s table. The scoreboard is only two years old.
“This is very nice,” Ellis said. “I wish I could have played on it.”
Ellis was a standout basketball player at Vidalia High and Grambling.
When Ellis arrived as girls basketball coach at Delta Charter in 2014, “
Delta Charter Central Office Administrator Monica Miller said she is excited to see the facelift.
“I’ve been here since the beginning, so I am so excited to see improvements still being made at DC,” Miller said. “It’s going to make the gym a much brighter and better place for events, assemblies and other functions.”
“The kids are going to have more pride in their gym floor,” Ellis said. “We would go places and they would be intimidated by their gym and say they wished we had that. Well now there are no excuses.”
Ellis said the new wood floor will also benefit his players in the long run.
“That rubber floor was hard on shins and knees,” he said. “Rubber is not has hard as concrete, but it’s the next level. It was not good to play on that floor for a long period of time. And our players could tell the difference after a game playing on our home court and someone else’s.”
Ellis said the gym work hindered his summer workouts, but it was well worth it in the end.
“There’s nothing like playing on a wood court,” he said. “I love walking into a gym and seeing a wood floor.”
