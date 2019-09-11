Delta Charter opens is home schedule against Class 4A Peabody of Alexandria.
The Warhorses finished 1-9 last season, their only win coming against Bolton.
"They contacted us asking for a game and we were trying to schedule other teams, but could not finalize anything," said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. "It's definitely going to be a challenge. The main thing we have to do is execute. We changed up some things in practice this week and the guys seem excited about it."
Peabody is led by Thomas Miles on offense and Gastone Blount on defense.
The Warhorses run out of the wishbone on offense.
Delta Charter opened its season with a 25-18 loss to Delhi Charter.
Peabody defeated General Trass 27-25 in its opener.
General Trass competes in Class 2-2A with Vidalia and Ferriday.
Peabody led that game 20-19 at halftime.
(0) comments
