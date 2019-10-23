Delta Charter’s Kavarius Whitehead and Tre Griffin accounted for 492 yards in total offense as the Storm celebrated Homecoming in a big way with a 40-12 win over Tensas Parish Friday in Ferriday.
“I thought we played pretty well,” said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. “We slacked off a little bit in the second half, which I was not happy about. But they came out focused. It was a good team win.”
Delta Charter scored on its first possession as Whitehead passed 23 yards to Ny’Kell Brooks for the score.
Payten Roberts added the point-after kick.
Griffin scored his first touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run with eight minutes remaining in the first half. Roberts added the conversion kick.
With less than a minute remaining in the first half, Whitehead scored from one yard out. Roberts added the kick as the Storm took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Tensas got on the scoreboard early in the third quarter as Terrion Scott passed 10 yards for a score. the conversion failed.
Delta Charter answered with Whitehead passing 20 yards to Chandler Harrison.
Late in the third quarter, Cole Beard scored his first touchdown of the season on a 1-yard run.
Scott scored on a 60-yard run late in the third period to bring the Panthers to within 33-12.
Whitehead connected with Kenzeric Hollins on a 24-yard scoring play in the fourth quarter and Roberts added the kick for the final score.
Griffin finished with 243 yards on 25 carries. The junior has rushed for 214 yards against Delhi the previous week.
Griffin went over the 1,00-yard mark for the season, totaling 1,052 through seven games.
Whitehead rushed for 152 yards, completing 5-of-9 passes for 97 yards.
Carson Cupit finished with 10 tackles, followed by Beard with nine.
Whitehead, Griffin and Hayden McFarland each collected interceptions.
Brooks broke up four passes.
Delta Charter plays at St. Frederick in Monroe Thursday.
