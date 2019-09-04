Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler hopes to carry the momentum from the Storm's play at the Beekman Charter School Jamboree Friday into DCS's season-opening game at Delhi Charter.
Delta Charter defeated Madison 8-0 and Beekman 12-6.
"I was proud of the effort and the way the guys stayed focused on the more than two-hour trip," Wheeler said. "It was a good test for us."
The only score of the first game came on a 22-yard TD run by Kavarius Whitehead. Madison failed to score against the Delta Charter defense.
"We scored on our first drive and our defense really clamped down on them," Wheeler said. .
In the 12-6 win over Beekman, Tre Griffin intercepted a pitch and ran it into the end zone for a score.
Whitehead passed to Kenzeric Hollins for the Storm's other score.
"Our kids are tough and hard-nosed," Wheeler said.
Delhi Charter went 4-7 last year, dropping its last five games, including a Class 2A playoff loss to St. Helena.
Delta Charter and Delhi Charter last met in 2016, with the Gators posting a 45-19 win.
"It's another case of us playing a bigger classification school," Wheeler said. "It's going to come down to execution and taking advantage of big plays. It's going to be a matter of which defense holds up."
Delta Charter welcomes Peabody on September 13 for its home opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.