The dead period, or should I say dread period, is among us.
The good news is it won’t last much longer, but we still have a few more weeks before we begin to really sink our teeth into the football scene.
While we wait, I figure why not take a look at some of the biggest movies of the year and give you my sports rendition of each movie. After all, summers are better known for blockbusters rather than thrilling sports content (though the U.S. Women’s National Team have delivered the goods so far).
Without further ado, here’s a trip to the movies in an alternative universe.
“John Wick Chapter 3:” After gunning down a member of the High Table — shadowy international assassin's guild — legendary hit man John Wick finds himself stripped of the organization's protective services.
So this was obviously Anthony Davis’ free agency. After gunning down the city of New Orleans with a middle finger and a “That’s all folks,” Davis was on the run in search of NBA immortality. Davis, and his new shadowy organization in Los Angeles, will look to prove the naysayers wrong and bring a title back to Hollywood.
“Aladdin:” Young Aladdin embarks on a magical adventure after finding a lamp that releases a wisecracking genie.
This is the story about a young man named Shea Patterson who ventured from Calvary to IMG to Ole Miss to Michigan where he found the genie who promised him that elusive national championship.
In his final year, will Patterson’s latest marriage in football equate to a championship run with a wisecracking coach? We’ll all tune in to find out this fall.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.
Come on, this is a preview of next year’s Super Bowl when Tom Brady someway, somehow finds a way to put the Patriots back in the big game against, wait for it, Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
Finally, we get to see two of the greatest of all time square off on the biggest stage of them all. Who will reign as the king of the quarterbacks?
“Avengers Endgame”: Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.
That’s a mouthful. So basically you have to identify who Thanos is in sports. You could go Warriors, Nick Saban or Bill Belichick.
Because of the timing of this question, I’ll go with Saban. The Avengers assembled earlier this year and put a beat down on the Mad Titan. But just like “Avengers Endgame,” we know Saban will find a way to insert himself back into the climax of this story. Who will win the rematch next year?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.