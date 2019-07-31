Is it possible to lose last season’s leading rusher and top two receivers and be a more dangerous offense? It is if Caleb Evans is returning at quarterback.
The ULM Warhawks were one of four eligible FBS teams to miss out on a bowl bid last season, but six wins in 2018 has hopefully set the table for bigger and better things in 2019.
Evans is one of the reasons that thought has validity.
Last season, Evans totaled 26 touchdowns but threw 12 interceptions (six more than his phenomenal year). He has since admitted to trying to force the issue a bit, which is understandable after his breakout season. As a seasoned senior, though, Evans returns with two years of starting experience but will be without a graduated all-time ULM talent in Marcus Green and R.J. Turner, who transferred to Texas Tech.
Together they totaled 1,381 receiving yards a season ago. Add to that graduate Derrick Gore’s team-leading 632 yards on the ground and a majority of ULM’s offensive production is missing in 2019.
So can one man shoulder the offensive burden? Well, as the old cliché goes, the game is won in the trenches.
And most coaches will tell you it’s better to have questions at the skill positions rather than up front. With four returning starters up front — it was going to be five before Devin Jackson informed ULM head coach Matt Viator that he would not return — the Warhawks have a plethora of experience on the offensive line, which is led by all-conference selections Bobby Reynolds and T.J. Fiailoa.
A big help in 2019 should be the return of Josh Pederson at tight end, who had to miss most of last season with an injury.
The lack of tight ends affected the way ULM’s coaches called games last year, so Pederson’s need to stay on the field in 2019 can’t be stressed enough.
But really, hype would be nonexistent if ULM’s defense didn’t show some improvement last year. Heck, you could say it showed signs of life for the first time in two years. And you can check the numbers — the Warhawks allowed 10 less points per contest and one yard less per play.
That’s great and all, but the defense must continue to improve after giving up 32 points per contest a season ago.
There’s reason to think the Warhawks will. Five of last year’s seven leading tacklers return to a unit that looks promising to say the least.
The only asterisk is on the defensive line where Jaylen Veasley and Kerry Starks were arrested in the spring.
Admittedly, the biggest hurdle facing ULM is the mental side of the game.
For years this team has tried to recapture the momentum the program gained when Kolton Browning was leading this bunch. And under Viator, this team has come close to recapturing the magic. But there’s still one more mental hurdle to jump.
Last season, the Warhawks were 6-4 with two games to go and with a bowl berth riding on the line. Unfortunately, ULM fell to ULL, 31-28, as a last-second field goal attempt missed the mark.
The Warhawks are 1-4 in the their last five meetings with the Cajuns. If ULM is going to go bowling, odds are the Warhawks will have to top a Ragin Cajun team that can rival its own experience on the offensive line.
But ULM has a fighting chance. The Warhawks have become a much more stable program than they were before Viator arrived.
ULM has gone from a two-win squad to a bowl eligible program in three years. In year four, it’s not unrealistic to think Viator and his squad finally gets over the hump.
Picked to finish third in the western division of the conference, ULM will have to sneak up on a few folks to attain that bowl berth.
And that’s fine, anything but an underdog mentality just wouldn’t fit the ULM Warhawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.