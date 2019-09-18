Rob Faircloth picked up his first ever coaching win as the Vidalia Vikings defeated Block 52-6 in Jonesville Friday.
Faircloth replaced his uncle, Dee Faircloth, after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released a memo updating a by-law that ruled retired coaches could not be head coaches in football or basketball.
The day before the first game of the season, the LHSAA accepted a proposal saying coaches with 25 years coaching experience could coach, but Dee Faircloth said there was no way he would take away from Rob’s preparation for the opening game and season. Dee is assisting with the football team.
Rob said the first win was memorable.
“But what felt even better was the way our guys responded to a horrible game last week,” said Faircloth, referring to the Vikings’ 26-14 loss at Sicily Island. “I told them after the game there were two ways to go — forward or backward. They came out and responded by playing their tales off. They have faced a ton of adversity, but came out with their feet on the pedal.”
Block finished with six total yards of offense.
Devin Green scored three touchdowns and Cam’Ron Randall added another.
Christian Wright returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown, the first punt return for a touchdown at Vidalia in six years.
“Our defense stays out there and we tell them not to take that play off,” Faircloth said. “They blocked it up very well.”
Calvin Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown.
C.J. Chatman picked up an offensive fumble and rumbled to the Bear 2-yard line.
Nickaloes Banks also recovered a fumble.
Faircloth said another bonus to Friday’s win is being able to empty his bench.
“We got to play a lot of people,” he said. “Those guys on the bench work just as hard all week long. I know, because I was one of those guys.”
Vidalia hosts Class 5A West Ouachita on Friday at 7 p.m.
