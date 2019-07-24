Jordan Farmer and Jay Lessley shot a second-day 63 Sunday to capture the 2019 Panola Woods 4-Ball Tournament at Panola Woods Country Club in Ferriday. Farmer and Lessley won the tournament in 2015.
This weekend's tournament title is the third the pair have won. Farmer also won with Gary Farmer and Lloyd Trisler.
Farmer and Lessley shot a 67 on Saturday, tied for the lead with Gary Farmer and Jake Bradley. "We played terrible Saturday," Farmer said.
"We didn't birdie a par 5, which is crazy at Panola. I figured we would be three or four shots behind. But everybody else was struggling. It may have been the heat and a combination of other things. But we knew it was still out there for the taking."
Play was interrupted by lightning for about 40 minutes Sunday.
"I knew we would play better than we did Saturday," Farmer said. "We made some putts. When we came back out after the delay it rained. That made it tough because it was hard to hold on to your club and we were soaked. But I am thrilled we were able to put a solid round together to win it."
Finishing second with a 132 was the team of Wendell Atkins and Rick Morse. Donny Chatelain and Brad Jackson were third at 134, while Gary Farmer and Jake Bradley finished fourth at 135. Atkins and Jackson won the tournament last year.
Shooting 139s were the teams of Tom and Jackson Bryant and Preston Tubberville and Steve Nugent. Randy Bailey and Dusty Green shot a 140. Kevin Smith and Jeffrey Anderson came in at 143, while Luke Cook and Huey McDuffie shot a 144.
Richard Criswell and Jason Rooks won the first flight at 136. Brian Hinson and Bo Waller were second at 138. Craig Jackson and Tripp Bryant were third at 140, while Mark Patterson and J.T. Garrett were fourth at 141.
Taking second flight honors was the team of Mark Smith and Beau Curry at 139. Jeremy Wood and Matt Malone were second at 140. Terrell Gaines and Blain Lindsly were third at 143, while Jarrett Watson and Cliff McGlothin were froth at144. Nick and Hunter Nicholson was third flight at 140. Roger Dobbs and Casesy Romero were second at 141. Trey Tuminello and Jimmy Comeaux were third at 145. Don Stratton and Tom Ouchley won the fourth flight at 149. Matt Deville and Jamie Accardo were second at 151, while Mike and Chris O'Neal ere third at 154.
Taking first place in the fifth flight were Mike and Lance Smith at 161. Eddie Waltman and Randy Knapp were second at 163. Randy Boughton and Ronnie Lewis were third at 165.
Closest to the hole winners were Ryan Crum (twice), Bobby Richmond (twice), Bob Boies, Kelvin McBeth, Chris Creek, Tripp Bryant, Mel Belzhoover, Tubberville, Bo Waller and Brad Jackson. Farmer also won the Panola Woods Country Club Match Play Club Championship held June 24-June 30.
Farmer won the scratch bracket, while John Rife won the open bracket. Scoring is by who wins the most holes instead of the least number of strokes. The Panola Woods Stroke Play Club Championship will be held August 10-11. Michael Carroll of Wisner won his fourth Panola Woods Carolyn Marshall Men's Club Championship in five years last year.
