Jordan Farmer joined Panola Woods Country Club last year.
But in that short time he has certainly made his presence known.
Farmer, who teamed up with Jay Lessley to win the Panola Woods Country Club 4-Ball Tournament last month, shot a 68 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday to capture the Panola Woods Country Club Carolyn Marshall Men’s Championship with a 141 this past weekend at Panola Woods.
Farmer also won the Men’s Match Play championship in June.
“It’s a great feeling to win all three,” Farmer said. “Everybody out at Panola Woods is just phenomenal. We love going out there. It’s a great group of people.”
Last year, Farmer led after the first day with a 69, but shot a 78 to finish second to four-time Panola Woods champion Michael Carroll.
Carroll was unable to compete this year because of farming obligations.
Farmer shot a 63 on Saturday and a 73 on Sunday to finish at 136.
Farmer’s 68 on Saturday this year gave him a six-stroke lead over Wood going into Sunday.
“Sunday was a pretty relaxed round,” Farmer said. “I wasn’t putting any pressure on myself and I was not putting a lot of emphasis on every shot.”
Farmer said the 100-degree-plus heat index made it tougher.
“It’s tough to keep your concentration at times,” he said. “It was brutal.”
Jeremy Wood finished second with a 147, while Keith Dallalio was third with a 152 to earn the Senior Club Champion title.
Richard Criswell and Shane Young finished at 155, followed by Mitch Ashmore at 157.
Tom Bryant came in at 158, while Craig Jackson shot a 161.
Larry Wagoner captured the first flight with a 163, Mike Cook finished at 167, while Brian Hinson placed third with a 168.
Rouding out the first flight were Mike McCullen at 170, John Rife at 172, Jerry Johns at 173 and Tim Ford at 174.
Taking top honors in the second flight was Jerry Johns at 173, followed by John Burnham at 176 and Mike O’Neal at 177.
The tournament is named for retired longtime Panola Woods employee Carolyn Marshall.
