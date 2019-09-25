Ferriday High took a little while to get going, but once the Trojans put the hammer down there was no turning back as Ferriday cruised past Sicily Island 53-0 Friday in Sicily Island.
“Ferriday is an elite team,” said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money, as the Tigers dropped their first game of the season. “We knew we were going into a long fight with a short stick to start with.”
The Tigers were held to 90 total yards in the contest.
Sicily Island recovered a Trojan fumble at the Ferriday 48-yard line early, but Byron Milligan intercepted a pass and returned it to the Tiger 43.
The Tigers got the ball back, but a fumble was scooped up by Ferriday’s Ky Hawkins, who returned it 53 yards for the score as Ferriday went up 8-0 with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Three minutes later, Kobe Dillon put Ferriday up 16-0 with Milligan’s two-point run as the Trojan quarterback rushed 28 yards for a score.
“We started a little slow, but once we got the fumble that changed the momentum,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “Sicily Island has some big kids and they have a few athletes. They played hard.”
Early in the second quarter, Dillon scored on a 70-yard run to give Ferriday a 22-0 lead.
Miillgan scored on a 30-yard run and Dillon passed on the conversion to give Ferriday a 30-0 lead.
The Trojans went into the dressing room with a 36-0 lead as Dillon passed 65 yards to Milligan.
Midway through the third quarter, Tevyn Byrd scored on a 7-yard run as Ferriday went up 44-0.
Dillon scored on a 5-yard run and Chavo Thomas scored on a 12-yard run to complete the scoring.
Ferriday hosts Rayville Friday.
Sicily Island hosts Ouachita Christian.
“They are always good,” Money said. “They have a solid team and are funaamentally sound. They have senors who played as sophomores. Will Fitzhugh and Hunter Herring are having big years for them.”
