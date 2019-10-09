After beating General Trass last year twice by a combined score of 63-0 in a regular season and playoff game last year, Ferriday High found itself in a struggle early against the Panthers in Lake Providence Friday.
After Ferriday scored first to go up 8-0, General Trass answered with two scores to take a 14-8 lead with five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“We forewarned them that General Trass was going to come out focused and they came out fighting and punched us in the mouth. I wasn’t pleased with our effort initially. They thought we could just walk and win the game. The kids need to understand we have to prepare to dominate a game.”
It was all Ferriday after that as the Trojans scored 26 points in the second quarter to go up 34-14.
The Trojans added eight points in the third quarter and 16 in the final period.
Kobe Dillon completed 12-of-19 passes for 239 yards while rushing for 150 more, totaling five touchdowns.
“Kobe had a great night throwing and running the football,” Smith said. “He was making plays. He’s been doing that all year.”
Byron Millgan had nine carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Elijah White scored two touchdowns, catching five passes for 110 yards.
Kylyn Lewis also had a TD reception.
Justin Burns caught three passes for 102 yards.
Lewis finished with eight tackles and a sack.
Kobe Johnson had seven tackles and recovered a fumble.
Ferriday is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A power rankings.
