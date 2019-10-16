Ferriday High scored three touchdowns in the second and third quarters on its way to a 60-0 victory over winless Madison Friday in Tallulah.
“We were a little sloppy at times, but our special teams played well, our offensive line finished their bloack and our defense tackled pretty good,” said Ferriday High head coach Stanley Smith.
Ferriday scored its first touchdown on its first possession as Kobe Dillon passed 13 yards to Byron Miiligan and Kobe Johnson ran in the conversion.
Ferriday turned the ball over on a fumble late in the first quarter, but tackles for losses by Tevyn Byrd and Blake Tarver forced the Jaguars to punt.
Johnson then scored on a 30-yard run.
Jabarius Jefferson recovered a fumble by Madison on the ensuing kickoff and Dillon passed 35 ears to Milligan for another score.Justin Burns ran in the conversion.
Following a fumble recovery by Kylyn Lewis, Dillon connected on a 56-yard TD pass to Elijah White. Dillon ran in the conversion.
A fumble by Ferriday gave Madison the ball on the Trojan 17-yard line.
But Damion Miligan picked off a pass to end that threat.
Dillon put Ferriday up 36-0 with a 6-yard TD run. Milligan ran in the conversion.
Ferriday’s Jakydrick Hawkins caught a fumbled kick by Madison and raced 35 yards for another score.
Byrd added a 39-yard TD run, Ferriday’s defense collected a safety and Chavo Thomas Jr., scored on a 17-yard run to end the scoring.
“We’ve still got some things to clean up,” Smith said. “We have too many penalties.”
The Trojans host Vidalia Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.