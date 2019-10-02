Ferriday High opened District 2-2A play in a convincing way as the Trojans cruised past Rayville 50-0 at Melz Field.
Despite the big win, Ferriday dropped from No. 1 in the Class 2A power rankings to No. 5.
“We came out and started fast, but I still don’t feel like we’re playing as good as we can be,” said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith. “Our offensive line is blocking the right people and doing the right things, but I don’t feel like they are dominating like they should. We’re leaving gas in the tank.”
Since dropping its season-opener to Alexandria Senior High, Ferriday has outscored its last three opponents 156-14.
Byron Milligan finished the night with four touchdowns and 178 rushing yards.
Milligan scored twice in the first quarter before Kobe Dillon completed a 35-yard pass to Elijah White to the Rayville 14.
Kobe Johnson would take it in from two yards out to give Ferriday a 22-0 first quarter lead.
The Trojans added more points in the second quarter for a 44-0 lead at halftime.
A 7-yard Dillon to White TD pass in the third quarter made it 50-0.
Dillon completed 11 of 19 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns to go with five carries for 42 yards and one touchdown.
White had six receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown.
“We’re able to get some of the younger guys in the game which should help us down the road as far as depth,” Smith said.
Ferriday (3-1, 1-0) will travel to Lake Providence to take on district opponent General Trass High School Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
