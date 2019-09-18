Ferridays 48-14 win over Plaquemine Friday was one of the most impressive wins I’ve seen at Melz Field in a while
That may sound strange talking about Trojan teams the last two years who advanced the class 2A semifinals
But Friday night against the Green Devils the Trojans dominated from the outset.
The last couple of years Ferriday has had a lot of ugly wins.
They were using their talent to beat other teams as Trojan head coach Stanley Smith implored his team to come out with their hair on fire week after week.
As much as Trojan coaches pushed and pushed the last couple of years, it was a matter of Ferriday having the type of talent where they would just put it on cruise control and lose focus without affecting the outcome.
Friday night no one took a play off. As a matter of fact players were battling through cramps, bumps and bruises. Those who had to be forced off the field were anxious to get right back out there.
This team showed more focus Friday night than I’ve seen any Trojan team show the last couple of years. There was no letting off the pedal.
And the lack of major penalties or mental breakdowns that have kept this team from blowing out opponents in the past was very impressive, especially for the second game and first home game.
A few people may have dismissed Ferriday’s state championship game chances after the Trojans fall to Alexandria Senior High 35-22 in the first game of the season.
ASH is ranked No. 3 in the Class 5A power rankings.
And ASH had the advantage of playing in its own jamboree.
Because Ferriday did not find out until late it was not going to be invited to the Eddie Robinson Memorial Jamboree in Grambling, the Trojans were not able to compete in a jamboree.
And then there were the surrounding circumstances going into Friday night. If you are connected with Ferriday you most likely know what I am talking about. If not just know there were a number of distractions and leave it at that.
I told Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith and Ferriday Athletic Director Lisa Abron that I have never been so happy to just see football being played.
Friday night Ferriday High came out with more than their hair on fire. They were sizzling like a 50-pound ribeye on the grill.
Trojan quarterback Kobe Dillon was in a zone. In the first quarter, Dillon, one of the most underrated players in the state, was 6-of-9 for 130 yards while rushing for 57 more. He finished with 223 passing yards and rushed for 100 more.
“We came out ready to prove a point,” Dillon said. “We wanted to show how tight a brotherhood we have. I was doing it for my brothers. I just wanted to make plays.”
If this team stays healthy and focused, they have a good chance to keep making a point all the way to the Superdome.
If Ferriday can end the season at No. 1 or No. 2, Melz Field will be the scene of a lot of fun football games.
The stands will be full before midway of the first quarter, and those Ferriday fanatics standing by the gate entrance will make their presence known,
Class 2A is one of the most competitive of all classes.
You know teams like Amite, St. Helena, Welsh, Many, St. Charles and newcomer Kentwood are going to have late runs into the postseason.
And you have district opponents Vidalia, Mangham and Rayville who should never be overlooked.
And it is a long way until November.
There are a lot of intangibles along the way.
But this may be the year Ferriday breaks down that door.
