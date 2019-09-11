Ferriday High opens its home schedule against a team unfamiliar to local fans, but very familiar to state football followers.
Plaquemine opened its season Friday with a 38-7 win over Livonia.
“They have one of the best running backs (Melvin McClay) we will see all year,” said Ferriday High head coach Stanley Smith. “He is small, but shifty. They have a lot of athletes and on defense they do a lot of different things. They are a talented group.”
Plaquemine High was ranked No. 8 in the Class 4A playoffs last year, falling to Westgate in the first round.
Plaquemine reached the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2016, defeating Woodlawn of Shreveport 71-30 before falling to McDonogh 35 26-25 in the semifinals.
The Green Devils were seeded No. 5 two years ago, falling to Belle Chasse 21-19 in the first round.
Brian Mitchell, who went on to a standout career at Lousiana-Lafayette and was one of the top kick returners in the NFL, has his No. 1 retired at Plaquemine.
It’s the first meeting between Ferriday and Plaquemine.
“It’s another 4A school for us, which is nothing out of the ordinary,” Smith said. “They dress out 70 players. They are very athletic. It will be good to be home playing a bigger school. We just have to do our job and put ourselves in the best position possible.”
The Green Devils also rely on running backs Akim Lanieux, and Darius Washington.
Cullan Scott (6-2, 295) will lead the defensive charge for PHS.
“It will be good to be home,” Smith said. “We know it’s going to be a packed house. Our expectations are high, so we went to put on a good show.”
