Ferriday opens up District 2-2A play Friday as the Trojans host Rayville.
The Hornets have dropped games to Calvary Baptist, Oak Grove and Union.
“They have played a really tough schedule,” said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith.
Rayville first-year head coach Joseph Purvis coached with Smith and Ferriday offensive coordinator Kenny Kitchen at Franklin Parish.
“We know each other and we’re looking forward to having a good competition,” Smth said. “They have an outstanding running in Jalon Qualls.”
Smith is still looking for improvement from his team, which is ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A power rankings.
“We need to stay focused,” Smith said. “It’s the little things. We have to execute and understand who we are supposed to block. We’re excited to have it at home and expect our crowd to be very excited for this game.”
