The District 2-2A championship is on the line along with a top seeding in Class 2A as Ferriday travels to Mangham Friday in a battle of unbeaten district teams.
Ferriday is 6-1 with its only loss coming to Alexandria, while Mangham’s only loss was to North Caddo.
“They show a lot of different formations on offense,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith.
Mangham, which went 1-5 in district last year, has been a big surprise under first-year coach Scott Wilcher.
Cam Wilmore is the Dragon’s top ballcarrier.
“Their offensive line has some outstanding athletes,” Smith said.
Smith is looking for more consistent play from his team.
“We have to go out and play our brand of football,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a smash-mouth type of game. We have to make sure and execute on offense and wrap up on defense. We have to hold on to the football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.