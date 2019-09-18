Ferriday High picked up its first win of the season in its first home game, dominating Class 4A Plaquemine 48-14 Friday at Melz Field.
Ferriday, 1-1, is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A power rankings.
“This is year three for us and everybody is understanding where they are supposed to be and carrying out their assignments,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith.
It took only four plays for Ferriday to get on the board first on their first possession as Byron Milligan had two long runs, Kobe Dillon passed 48 yards to Justin Burns before Dillon scored on a 9-yard run. Kobe Johnson ran in the conversion.
In the first quarter, Dillon was 6-of-9 for 130 yards while rushing for 57 more. He finished with 223 passing yards and rushed for 100 more.
Ferriday went 33 yards on three plays on its second possession as Dillon passed to Milligan for a 35-yard score. The conversion failed.
Ferriday defensive tackle Larin Stampley caught a Green Devil fumble in the air at the Ferriday 43 on the Green Devils’ next possession.
But Ferriday turned the ball back over on a fumble at the Plaquemine 15.
Late in the first quarter, Dillon ran 28 yards to the Plaquemine 12 where Milligan ran it in to put the Trojans up 20-0.
An interception by Milligan at the Trojan 25-yard line set up Ferriday’s next score.
Dillon ran in from five yards out and Milligan ran in the conversion to put the Trojans up 28-0 with 6:32 remaining in the first half.
Damion Milligan made a diving one-handed interception at the Plaaquemine 30 to set up a Dillon to Milligan touchdown pass and Justin Burns run for a 36-0 advantage.
Plaquemine got on the board on the second-half kickoff as Darius Cyprian returned the kick 75 yards for the score. Shiban Alheiidari added the point-after kick.
The Trojans added to their lead late in the third period as Dillon completed a 39-yard TD pass to Elijah White.
Burns scored the final Trojan TD on a 13-yard run midway through the final quarter.
Devan Luke scored on 3-yard run with 4:04 remaining in the game. Alheiidari added the kick.
Ferriday stopped Plaquemine at the Trojan 2-yard line to end the game.
The Trojans held top running back Melvin McClay to 30 yards on 10 carries.
The Green Devils finished with 52 rushing yards and 85 passing.
“Our lines are our mainstay this year,” Smith said. “We do not have a lot of depth, but the guys are focused on fundamentals and techniques.”
Ferriday’s biggest problem was players suffering cramps.
“I believe not having a jamboree really hurt us as far as getting in shape and execution,” Smith said.
Ferriday was not invited back to the Eddie Robinson Memorial Classic at Grambling and did not find out until late.
Ferriday travels to Sicily Island Friday.
