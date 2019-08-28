Ferriday High head football coach got a look at his team before its season-opener as the Trojans played Jonesboro-Hodge in a scrimmage Friday in Jonesboro.
Ferriday is not competing in a jamboree this weekend after the Eddie Robinson Memorial Jamboree in Grambling moved back a day for the Louisiana-Monroe-Grambling game and cut its games to three, bumping Ferriday, which competed the last two years.
“I thought we did OK,” Smith said of the Jonesboro-Hodge scrimmage. “We have to clean up some penalties and turnovers. Defensively, we looked pretty good and kept them in check. Kobe Dillon did a good job running and passing the football. Jaquarious Davis and Kobe Johnson did good jobs running the ball. Our offensive line looked pretty good.”
Without a jamboree, Smith said he will go back to having regular practice days.
“It was nice to go up against somebody else and see how we would execute,” Smith said. “Now we are going to focus on us this week and get back in camp mode.”
Ferriday opens its season at Class 5A Alexandria on September 6.
“We’ll try to scout them this week,” Smith said of the Trojans, who are competing once again in the Cenla Jamboree. “And we’ll try to catch a few other teams.”
