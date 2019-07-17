Ferriday High was not invited back to the Eddie Robinson Memorial Jamboree in Grambling, which has put Trojan head coach Stanley Smith in a bind.
Ferriday Ferriday High christened the renovated Grambllng State University stadium two years ago with a resounding 42-0 domination of Lincoln Prep in the first game of the Eddie Robinson Memorial Jamboree.
Last year, Ferriday blanked Northwest of Opelousas 26-0 in the Grambling jamboree.
But there was no invitation this year, and Smith has not been able to find a jamboree open to another team.
“I was completely blindsided,” Smith said of the non-invite. “Everyone was under the same impression that we were going to play in Grambling.”
The Vidalia Jamboree is already scheduled with Tensas against LaSalle, Block against Siciliy island and Vidalia against General Trass on August 31 in Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
Smith said it’s looking grim for his team to find a jamboree, which hinders his team’s process.
“It started with the fall scrimmage and then you back that up with a jamboree to go into the first week of the season,” Smith said. “It’s a process.”
The Trojans open at Alexandria Senior High for the third straight year, splitting the last two games with the ASH Trojans.
“We’re still looking for somebody to play, but if not we’ll just have to deal with it,” Smith said.
Delta Charter will compete in a jamboree against Beekman Charter with this year’s contest scheduled for August 30 at Bastrop. Next year the two teams will compet in Ferriday.
Delta Charter, Block and Sicily Island held their own jamboree the past three years, with each school rotating as host site.
The Bayou Jamb 2019 will get a slight shakeup as the event moves from a two-day weekend event to Thursday and Friday evening due to ULM hosting Grambling August 31.
Teams involved are St. Frederick, Jonesboro-Hodge, Sterlington, Jena, Ouachita, Ruston, Franklin Parish, Ouachita Christian, Mangham, Oak Grove, West Monroe and Neville.
