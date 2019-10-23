It took four seconds for Ferriday High School to put up points on rival Vidalia High Friday at Melz Field.
But it took a strong second half for the Trojans to put the Vikings away in a 50-6 win.
“Vidalia played hard on both sides of the ball, and they played with a lot of energy,” said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith. “They gave us some different looks from what we’ve seen on film. Our offensive line has to be more consistent. I was proud of the way we came out in the second half, but we have to be focused from the beginning.”
The Trojans have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two schools and lead the series 33-16-1.
Ferriday, 6-1, got on the board first after Chavo Thomas Jr., raced down the sideline and snagged the opening kickoff before it went out of bounds at the Vidaila 31-yard line/
On its first play from scrimmage. Ferriday quarterback Kobe Dillon fired a strike down the middle to Byron Milligan for the score. Tevyn Byrd ran in the conversion.
The game turned defensive for the remainder of the first quarter.
Ferriday’s Kobe Dillon went to the air on Ferriday’s first possession of the second quarter, completing a 22-yard pass to Kobe Johnson and 23 yards pass to Justin Burns.
Dlllon then raced 20 yards for Ferriday’s second score of the game. Dillon passed to Johnson for the conversion.
Ferriday’s kickoff sailed over the head of Vidalia’s Devin Green who was forced to down it on the Viking 2-yard line.
A bobbled snap on the next play led to a safety, giving Ferriday an 18-0 lead.
Ferriday moved down to the Viking 14-yard line with under a minute remaining in the first half, but the Viking defense held, leaving the 18-point spread.
“I thought we hung in there with possibly the best team in Class 2A,” said Vidalia head coach Rob Faircloth. “Tackling has been one of our weaknesses, but I thought we did a good job with that against Ferriday.”
Ferriday scored on its first play from scrimmage in the second half as Jaquarius Davis scored on a 53-yard run. Dillon ran in the conversion for a 26-0 lead.
Vidalia went 8-2 yards on its next possession.
Green, who finished with 128 yards on 21 carries, had a 16-yard run aided by a late hit penalty to move the ball to the Trojan 40.
Cam’ron Randall carried the ball to the 27-yard line.
Facing fourth down-and-nine, Viking quarterback Christian Wright passed 25 yards to Sena’J Hayes, who broke a tackle and raced into the end zone for the Vikings’ only score.
The conversion failed and the Vikings trailed 26-6 with 9:03 remaining in the third quarter.
Ferriday went up 34-6 as Dillon passed 41 yards to Elijah White for the score. Johnson ran in the conversion.
Ferriday recovered a Viking fumble at the Vidalia 18, but Vidalia’s defense stopped the Trojans at the Viking 10.
A 26-yard pass from Dillon to Blake Tarver gave Ferriday possession at the Vidalia 10-yard line early in the final quarter.
Dillon finished the drive with a 2-yard run. Davis ran in the conversion for a 42-6 score.
Following an interception by Sebastian Turner, Byrd scored on a 47-yard run. Byrd added the conversion for the final points.
Dillon completed 19-of-40 passes for 241 yards and rushed for 56 more.
“Kobe hit his tough passes and missed on some of his easy passes,” Smith said. “He knows he has to be more consistent back there for us.”
Milligan caught five passes for 74 yards.
Green led Vidalia with 128 yards on 21 carries.
Randall collected 12 tackles against Ferriday, six for losses.
“We watched three films and didn’t see them punt once,” Faircloth said. “We were able to force them to do that a couple of times.”
Ferriday visits Mangham Friday, while Vidalia hosts Madison for Homecoming.
