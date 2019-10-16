Vidalia High and Ferriday High meet at Melz Field Friday, where the Vikings hope to pull off a major upset such as they did two years ago when the heavy underdog Vikings shocked Ferriday 20-12.
Much like two years ago, Ferriday is a heavy favorite in the contest.
“We have been stressing what happened two years ago,” said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith. “This is their Super Bowl. Records do not matter in this game.”
Ferriday is 5-1 on the season and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
Vidalia is 1-5 and ranked No. 37.
Ferriday has outscored Vidalia 211-35 the last six years.
The Trojans have won nine of the last 10 meetings between the two schools and lead the series 32-16-1.
Vidalia’s longest win streak against Ferriday is three games — from 1977-79 and from 2002-2004.
Ferriday and Vidalia first met in 1960. Vidalia started its football program in 1952, but Vidalia only played Ferriday’s junior varsity team during the 1950s when Ferriday’s high school team won four state champions and went 54 straight games without a loss which is still a state record.
Ferriday won the first meeting in 1960 by a 30-7 score
Vidalia won its first game over Ferriday in 1961 in a 13-7 nailbiter, and then shut out the Trojans 13-0 in 1962 and 26-6 in 1963. In 1964, Vidalia shut out Ferriday 20-0.
Ferriday broke the streak in 1965 with a 7-0 win.
A pass from Paul Ferriss to Jehu Brabham put Ferriday on the Vidalia 2-yard line. The Vikings held and the game was 0-0 at halftime.
The winning score came after a fourth-and-long play at midfield as Ferris passed to Brabham, who lateraled the ball to David James to convert the first down. Ferriss passed to Ted Vestal down to the Vidalia 4-yard line where James took it in for the only score.
Ferriday’s longest streak against Vidalia prior to the current streak was six games.
In the big upset win two years ago, Ferriday dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the Class 2A non-select power rankings, while Vidalia jumped from No. 18 to No. 10.
Last year, Ferriday was ranked No. 2, while Vidalia was No. 3 in the Class 2A power rankings. The Trojans won a hard-fought 22-7 game before what former Vidalia coach Dee Faircloth called the largest crowd in Vidalia since the 1982 Vidalia-South Natchez contest.
“Vidaila has good running backs and they play good defense,” Smith said. “We have to be sure to carry out our assignments.”
Ferriday is sitting at 13.61 in the Class 2A power rankings, ahead of South Plaquemines at 13.06 and Red River at 13.00.
Avoyelles is fourth, followed by Capitol, Port Barre, Kentwodd, Amite, district rival Mangham and North Caddo at No. 10.
Kentwood moved up from Class 1A this season.
Ferriday plays Mangham in Mangham on October 25.
Vidalia plays Mangham at home on November 1.
The next 10 teams are Many, DeQuincy, Pine, Franklin, Lake Arthur, Welsh, Lakeside, Bunkie, Port Allen and Kinder.
The top 32 teams advance to the playoffs.
Both Smith and Faircloth competed in the Vidalia-Ferriday rivalry as players.
Smith was 3-1 when he played against Vidalia from 1997-2000.
“It was always a big game,” Smith said. “It was everything. It was all about bragging rights.”
And now as a coach?
“It’s about the same,” Smith said. “You just want to win.”
Faircloth played against Ferriday from 1999-2002, going 2-2.
