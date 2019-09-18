Ferriday High School makes the short trip to Sicily Island to take on a Tiger team that is 2-0 on the season, including an opening win over Vidalia.
"They have some athletes," said Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith. "We are definitely not underestimating them. We have to come out focused and make sure we take care of the football."
Ferriday High brings a 1-1 record into the contest, defeating 4A Plaquemine 48-14 Friday.
Ferriday is No. 1 in Class 2A power rankings, while Sicily Island is No. 5 in Class 1A.
"I come from Ferriday and Stanley Smith is a stand-up guy and (assistant coach) Kenny Kitchen are good friends of mine," said Sicily Island coach Donald Money. "I wanted to schedule this game. There is no kind of animosity. We know they will be tough because they have such a great team. We cannot afford mistakes, penalties or turnovers. We're going to give it our best effort."
