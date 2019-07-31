Delta Charter, Vidalia and Ferriday High begin fall drills Monday.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association gives schools the option of having spring drills or skipping spring drills to start a week early.
Parish schools have been doing conditioning drills and competing in 7-on-7 tournaments throughout the summer.
At Vidalia, Rob Faircloth is preparing for his first season as head football coach after longtime coach Dee Faircloth was forced to retire by a LHSAA by-law which does not allow retired coaches to be head coaches in football and basketball.
"It's is exciting," Rob Faircloth said. "The biggest thing is the amount of little stuff you have to take care of. I'm ready to coach football. I'm ready to get into a routine."
Faircloth expects numbers in the mid-50s.
"We've had success the past two years so we need to get into the mindset that Vidalia High had years ago about being successful," Faircloth said. "The thing we can't do is get complacent. We have to push to go even further in the playoffs."
Faircloth said senior Cam'Ron Randall has shown a lot of leadership during the offseason.
"I'm counting on our seniors to step up and be leaders," Faircloth said.
Ferriday coach Stanley Smith anticipates around 40 players when official practices begin Monday.
"It's going to be a matter of knocking the rust off," Smith said. "We're just going to try to get into a rhythm. We've got some new guys coming and we're working hard to coach them up."
Smith encouraged his group to show more enthusiasm and a sense of urgency throughout the final conditioning drills.
"That's my expectations from day one," he said. "We want to set the tempo now. Show some enthusiasm and energy. We want them to be above a normal state at all times. That's the consistency we preach of every day until the start of the season."
Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said having a new assistant coach in Cleothis Cummings made it even more beneficial to have conditioning drills.
"It's a blessing to have "C.C." here," Wheeler said. "He's a great guy and coach and he cares about the kids. And the players have responded well to him."
Wheeler said he is hoping to have even more players sign up by the time practice starts Monday.
"We certainly have to stay healthy this year," Wheeler said. "The main thing we want out of them is effort.
