OK, following a pat on the back session last year after picking Vidalia and Ferriday to finish the season where they did, I have a humble pie in the oven for picking Vidaila and Ferriday losing out in the second round last year.
The Vikings made it to the quarterfinals, while Ferriday returned to the semifinals.
Both of those achievements were really over the moon when you consider Ferriday lost Dare Rosenthal, Dantrieze Scott and Lewis Matthews from the previous year, and Vidalia seemed to lose an offensive lineman every week.
I had Delta Charter going 4-7 and the Storm finished 2-9.
I picked ACCS to go 6-3, losing in the second round.
Not only did David King pick up career win No. 200, he picked up state championship No. 5, his first at his alma mater at ACCS.
The Rebels, who did lose on the football field, had to play all three playoff games on the road because a player was ruled ineligible in eight games last year.
ACCS had to play every playoff game on the road, culminating with a state title win over Indianola in Jackson.
So what is in store for 2019?
We'll start at Ferriday where Stanley Smith will have a little more size this year to go along with his huddle-filled speed that has gotten the Trojans to within one game of the Superdome the last two years.
The Trojans have a lot of young playmakers, which is what makes 2019 tough to forecast.
Ferriday has to stay healthy this year because one of two key injuries could have a major impact.
I just can't help but think with the lack of depth the Trojans will have a hard time making it to the semifinals three years in a row.
I've got Ferriday going 8-2 in the regular season, and losing out in the quarterfinals.
And now moving on to the great unknown.
At Vidalia, Dee Faircloth was forced to resign by what I believes is a politically-motivated unfair bylaw saying retired coaches cannot be head coaches in football or basketball.
Faircloth's very capable nephew -- Rob Faircloth -- takes over and will still have some talent to work with this season.
There were some key losses to graduation and to transfers.
I've got the Vikings going 6-4, advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler has some big shoes to fill in Trey Poole and Freddie Mango. And he still has that rugged district schedule to contend with this season.
There are definitely some storms to overcome this season.
If it can stay healthy, the Storm will improve mightily by the end of the season although the record may not show it.
Delta Charter comes within a whisker of a couple of huge upset wins. The Storm finish 3-7, falling in the first round of the playoffs.
Back to ACCS.
Back-to-back?
I would have told you no two or three months ago, but AC has acouple of solid pick-ups that could affect the team as much as Sterling Yarborough and Jakarius Whitehead did last year.
The Rebels did move up from 4A to 5A, but they still don't have to play Jackson Prep, Jackson Academy or MRA. They do have Copiah, Central Hinds, Silliman and St. Aloysius.
There's Simpson and Starkville waiting in the postseason.
ACCS finishes one game short of playing for a third straight championship, going 10-3.
Cathedral High head coach Chuck Darbonne knew he had an almost empty cupboard when he took over for Ron Rushing four years ago.
But that junior high class a lot of folks have been talking about will finally start being heard from this year.
The Green Wave finish 6-4, falling in the second round of the playoffs.
Natchez High finished 7-5 last year in Roy Rigsby's third season. Rigsby's first team went 1-10, so thats progress.
I've got the Bulldogs going 5-5 this year -- and you can usually see what type of year its going to be after those traditional first two contests with Wilkinson County and Jefferson County. One game of note, Natchez is hosting Scotlandville on September 13.
Block High head coach Benny Vault returned as Bear head coach last year. And he found this is not your old Block High.
But Vault, who turned 50 on Tuesday, is rebuilding in a big way after going winless last year. He has 33 players out right now. And Vault just welcomed in a couple of newcomers who are both over 6-feet tall.
The bad news is that all Class 1A teams will not make the playoffs this year -- only 24 advance, which is actually probably good. Block will be more competitive this year, going 3-7, but just miss out on the playoffs.
Sicily Island lost some key playmakers and will finish similar to Block, going 3-7 and losing out in the first round.
Tensas Parish and Tensas Academy struggle to four-win seasons.
Best of luck to all Miss-Lou teams in 2019.
