Franklin Parish fell to 2-7 as the Patriots fell to Bastrop 34-0 in Winnsboro Friday in a district contest.
“They are a typical Bastrop team, very talented with a lot of speed,” said Franklin Parish coach Whitney McCartney.
The Rams improved to 6-1 with the win.
“We controlled the first quarter, but turned it over twice,” McCartney said. “We had 16 plays on our first drive, marching it inside their 20 and 14 plays on our second drive, but turned the ball over on fumbles both times. Once again it comes down to us turning the ball over.”
The Patriots lost to Neville 41-0 the previous week.
Neville is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A power rankings, while Bastrop is at No. 6.
Franklin Parish is sitting at No. 36. The top 32 teams advance to the playoffs.
“We’ve still got a lot to play for,” McCartney said.
Franklin Parish visits Huntington of Shreveport Friday.
The game will be played in Shrevewport’s Independence Bowl stadium.
“Our kids are very excited about that,” McCartney said.
Huntington is 4-3 on the season and ranked No. 18.
“They are very athletic,” McCartney said. “But we are as healthy as we have been all season. It just comes down to us not turning the ball over. We need something positive to happen early and grab the momentum and build off of that.”
