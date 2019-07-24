For the first time in what longtime Ferriday Gators coach Rut Horne can ever remember, the Gators Dixie Debs went 0-2 in a state tournament.
Ferriday lost to defending state champion Alexandria 3-1 in its first game on July 17 before falling to Madisonville 6-2 on Thursday in Alexandria.
“We left 11 on base against Alexandria and six or seven on second or third base against Madisonville,” Horne said. “That was the first time we ever lost to Madisonville. They had a good hitting team and a good solid pitcher.”
The tournament was re-scheduled after Hurricane Barry, which changed the tournament bracket. Ferriday was originally scheduled to play Ward 10 in its first game, but Loranger pulled out when it was re-scheduled leaving Ferriday opening against Alexandria.
Horne said the lack of games during the regular season also hurt the Gators.
“We usually play 30-to-35 games in a season, this year we played seven or eight,” Horne said. “And it’s tough getting all the kids together for practice.”
Horne said he had five players who could have played on the Dixie Belles team, which Ferriday has not fielded the last two years.
“We may go back to that next year,” he said. “We were very young. The future looks very bright. Plus, from what I understand, Natchez girls will be eligible to play in district and state tournaments.”
The Vidalia/Winnsboro Little League Senior League All-Star came up one game short of playing for a regional championship as Vidalia dropped two games Tuesday in the Little League Little League Southwest Regional Tournament being played in Pineville.
Vidalia lost to Louisiana 10-1 Tuesday afternoon. Eastbank defeated Lake Charles in Vidalia to earn the state title.
Later Tuesday, Vidalia fell to Texas West 11-2.
Vidalia defeated Texas West 4-3 in its second game.
Eastbank played Texas West for the championship Wednesday.
Vidalia/Winnsboro is the host team for the tournament.
Vidalia/Winnsboro defeated New Mexico 7-0 in its first game Saturday.
Vidalia/Winnsboro edged Texas West 4-3 on Sunday.
The host team received a bye Monday and was scheduled to play Louisiana state champions Eastbank Tuesday night.
On Monday night, New Mexico eliminated Mississippi by an 8-5 score.
Texas West eliminated Texas East 18-1.
Other games Tuesday night had New Mexico taking on Texas West in an elimation contest.
The loser of the Vidalia/Winnsboro-Louisiana game faced the winner of the New Mexico-Texas West contest at 8 p.m.
Eastbank defeated Lake Charles 15-0 and 15-3 to advance to the regionals.
Eastbank defeated Texas East 7-4 on Saturday before downing Mississippi 15-5 on Saturday.
