Devin Barnes wasn't sure how many campers to expect for his first Go Yard Baseball Camp at the Recreation District No. 3 Complex Monday and Tuesday.
Even if the registration was free for the camp, which was split into ages 6-12 on Monday and ages 13-17 on Tuesday.
Approximately 60 children showed up on Monday, while approximately 20 showed up Tuesday.
Barnes, who spent last year as head baseball coach at Block High, advertised on social media and had his brother Trey, who is over the Louisiana Cutters Association, and former Southern Miss standout pitcher and professional baseball player Jake Winston assisting.
"To be honest with you, I was very surprised at the number we had," Devin said. "I knew being free we would have a few kids, but I wasn't excepting that many."
Devin played college baseball at Wiley College in Marshall, Tx., while Trey played at LSU-A.
Barnes cannot wait for the next camp next year.
"It's going to be even bigger," he said. "We're going to have some real big things ahead."
