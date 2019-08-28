Cathedral High School dropped its opening contest at Bowling Green, falling to the Buccaneers 20-0 at D’Evereux Stadium.
“Our defense played well, all but three plays,” said Green Wave head coach Chuck Darbonne. “All three of their scores came on third down and fourth down plays 10 yards or longer. Offensively, we put our defense in tough situations. We just could not sustain our drives. Our execution was not there.”
Bowling Green quarterback Rashaan Duke threw two touchdown passes to running back Jon-Ashton Dukes.
Landon Lees and KJ Washington led the Green Wave defense with six tackles each.
Cathedral travels Friday to Madison to take on the St. Joseph Bruins, who are coached by former Mississippi State quarterback John Bond. St. Joe fell to St. Stanislaus 46-0 in its opener Friday.
“St Stanislaus had a couple of punt returns that changed that game early,” Darbonne said. “St. Joe made some of the same mistakes we did. We’re looking to make a lot of improvement this week.”
