Cathedral High extended Hillcrest Christian’s losing streak to 24 as the Green Wave blanked the Cougars 34-0 Friday on Ken Beesley Field in Natchez.
“It was a bit frustrating because we played down to them,” said Green Wave coach Chuck Darbonne. “Hillcrest has been getting better every week, but we still should not have struggled as much as we did.”
Cathedral forced Hillcrest into five turnovers in the first meeting between both schools.
The Cougars finished with minus-9 yards in total offense.
Cathedral hosts River Oaks of Monroe Friday. The 1969 Magnolia Conference championship team will be honored at the game.
“River Oaks is a tough team, very hard-nosed,” Darbonne said. “Their kids play hard and do things the right way.”
