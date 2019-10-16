Cathedral High’s Ethan Huff stopped Centreville Academy when it counted, as the Green Wave a 2-point conversion with six seconds remaining to seal a 44-42 win over the Tigers in Centreville’s Homecoming Friday.
In a contest that went back and forth, J.C. Harris scored three rushing touchdowns for the Green Wave, and also returned an interception 95 yards for a score.
Cathedral quarterback J.T. Taylor passed to Ben White for a score and ran in a touchdown.
“Two-point conversions were huge,” said Cathedral head coach Chuck Darbonne. “They converted two that were called back for holding that they were unable to make.”
Darbonne said his team played well, but were also too inconsistent.
“We bogged down on offense at times and defensively we could not stop them at times when we needed to,” he said.
Cathedral, 6-2, hosts Amite School Center for Homecoming Friday.
“it’s a week coaches hate,” Darbonne said. “We have to go in focused. We have a good chance of finishing as the top non-disrict winner and getting a home game the first week of the playoffs. There’s a lot to play for.”
