Almost 25 years after being part of the 1996 state championship team, former Vidalia Viking outfielder Jason Hawkes watched his son, Mason, compete for a Dixie Youth World Series title.
Hawkes is part of the Ponchatula 9-under All-Star team that competed in the Dixie Youth Invitational 9-under Ozone World Series in Brookhaven July 18-21.
Hawkes plays second base for Ponchatula.
Ponchatula finished sixth in the tournament.
“It’s fun and frustrating,” Hawkes said of following the all-star team. “He’s getting to do something I never got to do.”
Jason batted .370 at Vidalia.
The Lincoln County Civic Center Baseball Complex is hosting dozens of baseball teams from six states across the South for a series of tournaments covering the 6-7 and 9-11 age groups. The states represented are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.