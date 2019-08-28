Pat and Cathy Hinson captured the Panola Woods Fall Couples Tournament, winning in a sudden death playoff with against Terry and Treena Andrews.
Both couples shot a 128 at the end of regulation.
Cathy Hinson birdied a putt on the fourth playoff hole for the win.
Tripp and Priss Bryant were third at 131.
Hunter Campbell and Natalie Bickham won the first flight at 137, while Rick and Sharon Chashio was second at 139. Ricky and Vicki Campbell placed third at 141.
Tony and Jan Guillory won the second flight at 146, while Mike O’Neal and Michelle Ferguson were second at 147 and Ronnie Lewis and Somer Lance were third by scorecard playoff at 153.
Closest to the hole winners were Regina King and Buddy McKay.
Panola Woods will host the LSU Tailgate & Golf Saturday.
LSU plays Georgia Southern at home on Saturday.
The Labor Day Member Appreciation Scramble and BBQ will be held Monday.
The Panola Cup Matches wil be held September 14-15. Invitees are based on points.
