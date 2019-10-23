The Ketco team of Rusty and Russ Marks and Linda Garnder fired a 60 Thursday to capture the 2019 Concordia Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at Panola Woods Country Club.
Finishing in second place by scorecard playoff with a 61 was the team of Jordan Farmer State Farm Insurance team with Jordan, Henry and Gary Farmer.
Jake, Wes and Fred Middleton of Big M also shot a 61.
First flight winners was the team of Home Hardware, Brian Smith, David Cothren and Mitchell Luckie at 67.
The Sunshine Enterprise team of Rick Ellis, Keith Dallalio and Phil Lindley placed second in the first flight at 68.
The Intensive Home Healthcare team of Dan Merrill, Emily Merrill and Jeremy Wallace were third at 69.
Jake Middleton won two closest to the holes.
Fred Middleton won a recliner from Weeks for making a long putt on the putting green.
Eighteen teams competed in the tournament.
