After almost pulling off a major upset in the playoffs last year, Delta Charter girls basketball coach Ronald Ellis will be looking for his team to be an even bigger surprise this year.
The Lady Storm, which finished 15-18 last season, eliminated Gueydan in the first round last year before losing to top-rated St. Gabriel 32-30 in the second round.
The Lady Storm have some big shoes to fill with the loss of Kierra Neal, who signed with Holmes Community College, and mainstay Sydney Watts, who set school records for rebounds and blocked shots.
Top returners are senior Cloi Cummings and junior Shyvlie Blaney.
“We’re going to need some of our role players to step up,” Ellis said.
Other returning players include junior Tiara Jefferson, sophomore Jaden Boydstun, freshman Chyann Lee.
Newcomer Kenzeria Glasper is also expected to contribute
The Lady Storm will also be playing on a brand new wooden court.
“That’s good motivation right there,” Ellis said. “It cut down on our summer workouts, but it’s well worth it.”
Ellis said the team has worked hard on conditioning.
“These girls are putting in the work,” he said. “We feel like we can be competitive again this year.”
