When Terry Martin Jr., finished playing professional basketball four years ago, he looked into starting his own clothing business.
But the fact his father was a basketball coach, and Martin spent so much time playing basketball throughout his entire life, the pull was too great.
So when the opportunity to coach at Family Community Christian School in Winnsboro came along, Martin jumped at it.
“The clothing business just didn’t seem purposeful,” Martin said. “I wanted to be involved with kids, teaching the game and making them better players and young men.”
Terry’s dad, Terry Martin Sr., who coaches at Richwood High in Monroe, heard of a job opening at FCCS. He was hired in 2016 and spent three years as Warrior coach.
My dad knew a teacher there and she told him they were looking for a coach,” Terry Jr., said. “And he told them I wanted to get into coaching. I met with the school and got the job, It was a really good experience. FCCS people are so nice and it’s a home type environment. Principal Liz (Rigdon) and the people there made me feel at home. It was a good place to start.”
Martin’s coaching journey will continue in Winnsboro as he was named head boys basketball coach at Franklin Parish High School.
Martin, whose mom Audwina McKeel Martin graduated from Ferriday High, replaces Lonnie Cooper, who accepted the head coaching job at Carroll High School in Monroe last month.
Last year, Franklin Parish advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since the school consolidated in 2004 as the Patriots defeated Woodlawn of Baton Rouge 51-48 Tuesday in Baton Rouge in a Class 4A regional contest.
Woodlawn, ranked No. 25, upset No. 8 Lakeshore last week to earn the home game.
Franklin Parish was eliminated by No. 1 Bossier 72-30 in the second round.
Franklin Parish ended its year at 27-7.
Martin will be teaching history and physical education at Franklin Parish.
“I’m excited about the Franklin Parish job,” Martin said. “It’s going to be a new environment. I’m excited about working with the kids and doing all I can to help them. We’re going to have a decent squad. It’s a tough district, but I like challenges.”
Martin was recruited by John Brady and played for Trent Johnson at LSU.
He averaged 10.5 points a game as a sophomore and had more than 70 rebounds his junior and senior years at LSU.
“It was great watching LSU on TV and then being a pat of that,” Martin said. “I was excited to represent the state I grew up in.”
Martin was picked up by the New Orleans Hornets before being cut in the summer. He played in the Developmental League with Utah before professional stints in Germany, Canada and China.
Martin was part of the 2005 Richwood team which beat Marksville for the Class 3A state championship.
“It was special winning a state championship with my dad,” Terry said.
Martin said he uses styles he was taught from his dad all through his playing days.
“It’s a little bit of this and that,” he said. “But defense and fundamentals are what I will stress the most.”
