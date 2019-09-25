Matt Middleton finally coached in Concordia Parish.
Six years after accepting the head football coaching job at Delta Charter before having a change of heart a day later, Middleton brought his West Ouachita football team to Vidalia Friday night for a 45-12 win over the Vikings.
Middleton met with then Delta Charter principal Clovis Christman in June of 2013 before Delta Charter actually opened its doors. He unofficially accepted the job as head coach, but came back the next day to say he couldn't take it.
"We had a board meeting and he was officially accepted," said Christman, who is now principal at Rapides Parish Alternative School after serving as principal at Bolton High in Alexandria. "He hung out with a couple of families and was talking about summer baseball. It just didn't work out and I wished him well. I felt like we had some good things going back then and I still stay in contact with (Delta Charter board member) Craig Jackson. I just want the best for everyone."
Middleton said he regretted the way it went down at Delta Charter.
"Delta Charter is a great place, but it was just one of those situations," Middleton said. "If I could do it over again I would have handled that better. It was one of those situations where I was still in college and had other situations going on where it wasn't the right fit. Life throws you curve balls. I regret how it went down."
Middleton accepted the job as offensive coordinator at Prarie View Academy in Bastrop in 2014 before being promoted to interim head coach for the final four games of that season.
In his first full year as head coach, Middleton guided the Spartans to their first district championship since 1998. Prairie View’s first round playoff victory over Wayne Academy in Mississippi marked the school’s first postseason win since 1996 and first playoff appearance since 2007.
The Spartans’ only two losses in 2015 came at the hands of eventual MAIS Class 2A state champion Wilkinson County Christian and state runner-up Tri-County.
Before interviewing at Delta Charter, Middleton was the assistant head coach at Arkansas-Monticello, a Division 2 college football team that was ranked second in the Great American Conference the year before.
Middleton served four years at Arkansas-Monticello, beginning in 2008 when UAM was second in total offense, fourth in scoring and third in rushing, passing and passing efficiency.
In 2008, Middleton served as UAM’s offensive coordinator, and led UAM to the top of most offensive stat categories in the Gulf South Conference. UAM finished the season 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the GSC, the second most successful season for UAM in the decade. Also in 2008, UAM climbed into the AFCA Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2000 with a No. 23 ranking prior to the November 1 loss at then-ranked No. 6 North Alabama.
Middleton’s offense averaged 499.3 yards of total offense per game in 2008, which led the Gulf South Conference and ranked third in the nation in NCAA Division II. The Boll Weevils had an average of 244.1 rushing yards per game, which led the GSC and ranked 6th in all of NCAA DII. Middleton’s offense also had national ranks in scoring (25th), passing (30th), time of possession (3rd), first downs (2nd), and in third down efficiency (30th). UAM broke 16 school records in the 2008 campaign, including total offense yards in a season (5,492).
Christman was assistant principal at Caldwell High School in 2005-06 when Middleton was the head football coach at the Columbia school.
Middleton is in his third year at West Ouachita, a school located in on the outskirts of West Monroe.
West Ouachita is one of the smallest teams in Class 5A and the Chiefs are in the same district with West Monroe, Ruston, Alexandria, Ouachita Parish and Pineville.
West Ouachita went 3-7 in Middleton's first year in 2017 and 2-8 last year.
West Ouachita has some of the finest facilities in north Louisiana, but nowhere near the athletes like you find at West Monroe, Neville, Ouachita Parish or Ruston.
The Chiefs are 3-0 this year, posting wins over Bolton, Jonesboro-Hodge and Vidalia.
West Ouachita last went to the playoffs in 2015, going 6-5 under Joey Pender, losing to Assumption 47-7 in the first round of the playoffs.
"it's a tough grind," Middleton said. "But we've been blessed. It's great to be 3-0. The kids are believing in what we are doing and I'm the only one most of them know the past three years. We have high expectations for this program. We believe we can be successful and make a run."
Despite the regrets concerning the Delta Charter situation, all parties have moved on and wish the best for the others.
The good thing is that Delta Charter has a coach who cares about the school and students in Blake Wheeler, Christman is doing what he does best in working with troubled young people, and Middleton will have West Ouachita competitive regardless of the SEC West-type district his team competes in.
And Middleton is doing it the right way.
Wes Faulk, who does a great job taking pictures for the Concordia Sentinel, told me after the game that he was very impressed with West Ouachita coaches, officials and students when he was on the other sideline taking pictures.
Wes has seen and heard interesting things on the other sideline and from the stands in his first two games.
"They are a really classy organization," Faulk said. "Players hustled on and off the field, the cheerleaders were extremely supportive of Vidalia High and they came to ask my wife (Jenn, who was working concession stand) for trash bags so they could clean up their section. Jenn said their pep band got out of the concession line to hear the Vidalia band play."
That won't show up as a W on paper, but is definitely a big win in my book.
Matt Middleton seems to have found his fit. And it's a good fit for West Ouachita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.