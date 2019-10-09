Despite the loss of Parish Player of the Year Hunter Lipsey, Monterey boys basketball coach Eric Richard expects his team to be in the thick of the District 3B race again this year.
“We lost Hunter, Tristan Cherry and Alex Taunton from last year, but we’re still expecting to build on what we did last season.” Richard said.
Monterey shared the District 3B championship with Glenmora last year, splitting games with the Wildcats.
Richard has led Monterey to two district championships as the Wolves tied with Avoyelles Charter for the district title in 2014.
Before that you have to go back to 1993 to when Monterey won or shared a title.
The Wolves lost district tiebreaker games twice since that time.
Monterey drew a No. 14 seed, falling to Anacoco 59-52 in a Class B first-round playoff contest that had to be played at Vidalia because Monterey’s home gym is too small to host a playoff game.
Lipsey averaged 15.7 points a game, four rebounds, two steals and had blocked 17 shots.
Senior Trey Boyd averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, two assists and had 36 blocks as a junior last season.
“I want Trey to play the same way he did the last two years,” Richard said. “I don’t want him to put more on himself. He needs to let the game come to him. We have a good group surrounding him. The talent here is as good as I have seen in a long time. We’re as tall and long as we have ever been. There’s a good upside to this team.”
Hayden Arcemont is the only other senior on the team.
Monterey juniors are Austin Ward, Daylen Gray, Ethan Clark, Tyler Boyette, Cole Centanni and Calan McCartney.
Sophomores are Jake Crawford and Conner Boyd. Freshmen are Nathan Blount, Treyten Charrier, Brady Avery, Phillip Atkins, Blaise Bass, Brandon Tiffee and Dathan Trant.
Tyson Beard is an eighth-grader.
