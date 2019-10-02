WEST MONROE — West Monroe senior defensive tackler Malcolm Moore and Evangel Christian Offensive Coordinator Connor Champion grew up in a world that related to football.
Malcolm’s dad, Tony Moore, was first team All-District on offense and defense on the Ferriday High 1984 team that lost to John Curtis in the Class 2A state finals. He was named All-State as a defensive tackle.
Tony received a scholarship to Louisiana Tech, where he was a standout defensive tackle. His position coach at Louisiana Tech was current West Monroe head football coach Jerry Arledge.
Champion is the son of Joe and Lori Champion and the grandson of the late Jim Champion.
Jim Champion, was an outstanding football player in high school in Charleston, Ms. He earned a scholarship to Mississippi State, where he played offensive and defensive tackle.
Jim played three years of professional football for the New York Yanks and Dallas Texans.
He then spent more than 30 years in the coaching ranks, starting as an assistant coach at Mississippi State.
Joe served as ball boy for the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons when his father was an assistant coach for both teams. Jim was also an assistant with the St. Louis Cardinals and New Orleans Saints.
The Champions moved to Natchez in the summer of 1980 and then to Lake St. John in the fall.
Joe Champion began playing football at Huntington as a sophomore under Joe Meeks.
Champion actually began duties as a long-snapper in junior high at Dunwoody Junior High in Atlanta.
Champion was named first team All-State and all-district at guard as a senior and was selected to play in the Louisiana Independent Schools Association All-Star game.
Champion received offers from Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana Tech.
He signed with Southeastern Louisiana and transferred to LSU when word spread of SLU dropping football.
Champion earned a scholarship at LSU and was the long snapper on the team.
Tony joked after West Monroe’s game against Evangel Friday that Malcolm doesn’t listen to him, which Malcolm quickly disagreed with, saying how he would point to him in the stands during a game.
“He’s got some skill,” Tony said. “His ‘ball get-up’ is really good. By the time they snap the ball he’s gone. He’s got that advantage over his offensive lineman. And on third and long he just pins his ears back and goes. He’s understanding the game more and more.”
Tony, who a past principal at Ferriday High, said Malcolm has not talked much about playing at the next level.
“College ball is just an option,” Tony said. “He made a 26 on his ACT and he’s going to major in Electrical Engineering. Whatever he wants to do, we support him 100 percent.”
Right now Tony and Malcolm’s mom Zuleika, are enjoying watching their son every Friday night in the fall.
“It’s fun getting to be a part of it.,” said Tony, who is in 30th year in education as Director of Child Welfare and Attendance in Ouachita Parish. “Malcolm is laid back, he doesn’t stress. We’re the ones who worry about it. Thursday night I cannot sleep. And I am so nervous on Friday. I have to stay busy all day.”
Malcolm said he aware of how good his dad was playing the game at both levels.
“I’m trying to live up to his name,” Malcolm said. “My head coach was his defensive coach in college. My dad knows what to expect. He helps me a lot. He gives me a lot of pointers.”
Conner Champion has been an assistant coach at Mississippi State, University of Houston and Arizona State.
Champion was a student assistant coach at Georgetown (Tx.) High School.
“I was too little to play football,” Connor said. “But I had made a decision then to go into coaching. I knew then I wanted to do this long-term.”
At Mississippi State, Conner signaled in offensive plays for Mississippi State, broke down film, and coordinated with quarterback coach Brian Johnson.
He developed a close relationship with now Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
“Dak is doing exactly what I thought he would do,” Champion said. “I’m so proud of him. I love that guy. We keep in touch. He’s been fun to watch.”
Champion is relishing being back in high school football.
“It’s been incredible,” Champion said. “Evangel is a great place. I love working with Pastor Denny (Duron) and Coach (Byron) Dawson. It’s a great coaching staff. Any place that’s won 14 state championships is a great culture. It’s been awesome.”
And it’s been a lot of fun, he said.
“You miss the Friday Night Lights because you don’t get that experience in college because you can’t go for recruiting reasons,” Champion said. “It’s fun being back. It brings back a lot of memories every Friday night. You look forward to it. You have the kids with the jerseys on each Friday. It’s a blast.
Conner just turned 23 years old.
“Being a young guy I never expected this at all,” Connor said. “God has done things and proven to me that this is where my heart is and where I am supposed to be.
Evangel is 1-3, but its losses have come against Bastrop, Pulaski Academy of Little Rock, Ar., and West Monroe. The Eagles host Lafayette Christian Friday.
“I think we have a great season ahead of us,” Champion said. “We’re on the right track. We’re on the verge of clicking. We just need to stay in the right direction. I love playing the best teams. It’s been fun. It challenges and pushes you to make certain changes and move things around to have the best team possible.”
Evangel, which fell to West Monroe 23-7 Friday, was ranked No. 1 in Division I in the playoffs last year, but lost to Catholic-Baton Rouge 14-6 in the semifinals. Catholic beat John Curtis for the state title.
Conner was impressed with Evangel quarterback Blake Shapen when he recruited for Arizona State, which now has a commitment from Shapen.
Shapen is also considered one of the top baseball recruits in the nation.
“Blake is incredible.” Champion said. “He’s a great player. He’s a competitor. He wants to knock everybody’s head off all the time. I try to tell him to sled, but sometimes he doesn’t listen. But I love working with him.”
Joe Champion said he is not surprised to see the success Connor is having as a coach.
“By the time Connor left Dan Mullen, who is as sharp as they come, I believe he proved himself,” Joe said. “Coach Mullen told Connor he could go as high as he wanted to when he hired him. A couple of weeks later, Connor was sitting next to Coach Mullen at staff meetings and he was signaling in the plays.”
Joe said he actually saw Connor’s potential in his first stint in high school.
“Connor just grasps the concept,” Joe said. “And I think being from a pastor’s family he gets the people angle. He knows how to communicate and relate to people. He’s loving the experience of being at Evangel.”
