Rob Faircloth never planned on being head football coach at Vidalia High this year.
But thanks to a revised Louisiana High School Athletic Association by-law that prevents coaches who have retired from being a head coach in football and basketbal forcing Dee Faircloth to resign, Rob is now interim head coach of Vidalia High.
"The first game the officials ask to talk to the head coach I will probably look around," Faircloth said.
Faircloth said his uncle, Dee Faircloth, and several school officials have stepped up to really help him adjust to the transition.
"A lot was already organized for me, which has been a huge benefit," Faircloth said. "The non-football things have been the issue, such as money, pictures and roster. It's unbelievable. I just want to coach football. I'm ready to go."
Faircloth will have senior Terrance Charles at quarterback, replacing four-year starter Tristan Weatherly.
"T.C. has done a good job running the offense," Faircloth said.
Charles will be helped out considerably by returning senior running backs Cam'Ron Randall and Devin Green, who combined totaled for more than 1,000 total years last season.
"We're in good shape at running back," Faircloth said.
Wide receivers are sophomore Christian Wright, who will also serve as back-up quarterback, sophomore Chad Ellis, sophomore Dylan Boxley, senior Curtis Washington and freshman Sema'j Hayes..
The offensive line returns seniors Tray Jordan, C.J. Chatman and Jordan Johnson, as well as juniors Daniel Hartwell and R'Kyrin McMillan.
The defensive line consists of Chatman, Jordan, senior Demond Crumpton and junior Christian Davis.
Linebackers are senior Camron Milligan, sophomore Nikaloes Banks and junior Dakota Townsend
Defensive backs are Washington, junior Calvin Johnson, Christian Davis and Green.
Faircloth is assisted by Kale Davis ("my go-to guy"), Nicholas Kennedy, Hannibal Yearby and Raleston Brown.
"I'm very fortunate to have the assistant coaches I have on this staff," Faircloth said.
Vidalia will hosts its jamboree on August 31.
The Vikings play at SicilyIsland On Sept. 6.
