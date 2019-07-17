Seven weeks.
That's how much time until the first week of high school football.
And talk about some bonafide blockbusters right off the bat.
While the first week of college football is not as glamorous as the past few years, I will definitely be tuning in to get results from some marquee contests around the state.
Locally, Ferriday at Alexandria garners a whole lot of interest.
ASH was one of the surprise teams from last season.
The Trojans of Alexandria earned a No. 9 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. ASH defeated Central of Baton Rouge 45-24 in the first round of the playoffs. The Trojans then lost an unbelievable shootout to Ruston in the second round, falling 61-60 in two overtimes.
Ferriday lost to defending state champion Amite in the Class 2A semifinals.
Ferriday defeated ASH 15-14 in the season-opener last year
Ferriday lost its quarterback, Kobe Dillon in the first half and had close to 150 yards in total penalties, while ASH had two penalties on the night.
The Trojans lost Dillon just before half when he was hit out of bounds, injuring his ankle.
Ferriday held an 8-0 lead in the first half.
The opening week also has Ruston taking on Neville.
The Bearcats shocked the Tigers 41-7 in the opener last year in Ruston.
You can count on a much closer game this year.
Catholic Baton Rouge and Parkview Baptist tangle in Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge on September 6.
Catholic lost to John Curtis in the Division I finals last year, while Parkview Baptist fell to St. Charles in the Division II second round.
University Lab travels to John Ehret for their opener.
U-High captured the District II state title, defeating St. Thomas More 55-46.
John Ehret fell to West Monroe in the Class 5A semifinals.
A couple of other games worth mentioning has Bastrop visiting Wossman and Franklin Parish traveling to Jena.
Bastrop actually visits Crossett on August 30 in a benefit game that counts as a jamboree.
The Bastrop-Wossman game needs no build-up. But it will get it anyway.
Former Bastrop coach Adrian Burnette and Wossman "quote-a-minute" machine Dean Smith had some great back-and-forth when their two teams faced off.
That was until Burnette was among the casualties as the financially-strapped Morehouse Parish School Board began implementing its reduction in workforce policy.
Last December, Burnette was among the first wave of employees affected by the Morehouse Parish School Board’s reduction in force.
Not soon after, Smith tweeted out that Burnette will be the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator.
Burnette spent the past three seasons at Bastrop, including the past two as head coach. He compiled a 14-8 record in his first head coaching job. Following up a 5-5 season and a first-round playoff exit in 2017, the Rams went 9-3 and advanced to the state quarterfinals before falling to eventual Class 4A state quarterfinalist Edna Karr.
And some local fans may remember the Crossett head coach -- Sonny Nason -- who coached Lake Providence when they were in the same district with Vidalia and Ferriday.
Nason was at Lake Providence from 2008-2011 where he compiled a respectable 17-23 record, including two playoff appearances, and guided the Panthers to their first district championship since 1981 last season. In 2008 — Nason’s first season as a head football coach — the Panthers ended a 24-year playoff drought.
But I'm looking more forward to the following week as Burnette gets ready against his former school. But don't expect a barnburner. Bastrop has had several football players transfer out since last season.
But I still imagine Burnette has had this game marked down for quite a while.
It's going to be a fun opening week.
