The 2019 Panola Woods 4-Ball Tournament is scheduled for this weekend at Panola Woods Country Club.
Brad Jackson and Wendall Atkins of Zachary fired a first-round 62 and followed that up with a 66 last year to capture the tournament.
Jackson and Atkins finished the tournament at 16-under par.
Dante Caldera and Kyle Wells of Zachary finished second at 131, while Michael Carroll and Matt Clark tied for third place with Jackson and Tom Bryant at 133.
Carroll has won four of the last five Panola Woods Men’s Championship Tournament
Jordan Farmer and Jay Lessley finished at 134.
