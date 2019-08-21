Tensas Parish High School head football coach Quinton Powell will be counting on several returning starters to improve upon a 1-10 record last year.
The Panthers went 1-9 in the regular season, defeating Ringgold 44-6 for its only win.
The Panthers fell to Basille 56-8 in a first-round playoff game.
“We need to get some early wins to help our ranking,” said Powell, whose team was ranked No. 30 at the end of the season.”
Starting at quarterback for the Panthers is senior Trashon Wiggins, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 175 pounds.
Sophomore Jaquan Gibson is the top running back.
Gibson will be counting heavily on offensive lineman Irving Bottley, who stands 6-foot and weighs 330 pounds.
“We lost three starters off the front line, so we will be inexperienced up front,” Powell said.
The Panthers are shifting to a 4-3 defense this season.
“Right now we need to find some linebackers,” Powell said.
Safety Claude Reed leads the Panthers on defense.
Tensas Parish will compete in the Vidalia Jamboree on August 31.
Tensas opens its season at home on Sept. 6 against St. Mary’s.
The Panthers go one the road the following week to General Trass in Lake Providence.
Tensas hosts Plain Dealing on Sept. 20.
