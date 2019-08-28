When LSU true freshman Dare Rosenthal was moved from defense to offense last year he knew his chances of getting playing time were slim and none.
But after spending the last part of last season, the spring and now fall camp at second team left tackle, Rosenthal is chomping at the bit to play.
“I’m feeling healthy and good,” said the 6-foot-7, 305-pound redshirt freshman. “I thought I might have a chance to play last year, but once they started rotating and moving me I knew I probably wouldn’t play. But I’m going to play for sure this year. I’m ready. I’ve had a great fall camp and haven’t missed a day. Guys on defense have been telling me I’m getting better. I just want to keep getting better and doing everything right, making less mistakes. I’ve been working hard on my footwork, technique, keeping my pad level low and the basic stuff.”
Rosenthal was the top-rated defensive tackle prospect in Louisiana in 2017. He was a four-star ESPN, Rivals and Scout and was listed as the nation’s No. 18 overall defensive tackle and ranked as the seventh-best defensive tackle in the south region.
In his senior year, Rosenthal recorded 60 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, six sacks, five quarterback hurries, recovered four fumbles (two for TDs), blocked a field goal and registered an interception as a senior.
Rosenthal, who is majoring in sports administration, said the offensive line can be a strong suit for the Tigers this season.
“I like this group,” Rosenthal said. “If somebody goes down, somebody else can step in and get the job done.”
Rosenthal and Dantrieze Scott signed with LSU out of Ferriday two years ago.
Scott was moved from defensive end to tight end last year, but transferred to Grambling this year and is making strides on defense.
“I talk to (Dantrieze) every other day,” Rosenthal said. “I want what’s best for him. He just wasn’t feeling it last year, but he’s feeling it now. I’m glad for him. I believe we are both going to have big years.”
LSU opens its season Saturday at home against Georgia Southern.
